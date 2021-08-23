Jerold Touger

Jerold (Jerry) Steven Touger died peacefully at home with his family on his 76th birthday on August 6, 2021.
Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher, and scholar.
He was born and raised in Brooklyn and an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan who easily transitioned to rooting for the Red Sox when he moved to Milton to begin his career as a physics professor at Curry College, where he taught for 45 years until his retirement in 2019.
Jerry was engaged in the world and the people around him. He loved good food and traveling and was an avid birder, family genealogist, book collector, and yard saler. He loved language and the absurd. He could do the New York Times Sunday crossword in 19 minutes. Most of all, he loved his family and they loved him.
An experienced teacher as well as an active researcher in cognitive aspects of physics teaching and learning, Jerry received his own physics education at Cornell University (B.A., 1966) and the City University of New York (Ph.D., 1974).
He chaired the Committee on Research in Physics Education of the American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT), and was a past president of the AAPT's New England Section.
For over 15 years, Jerry maintained an active research association with the Physics Education Research Group at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, supported at various times by three successive NSF Research Opportunity Awards and a visiting research professorship. His research findings appeared in several journal articles and in the proceedings of four international conferences.
He wrote a textbook, “Introductory Physics: Building Understanding,” published by John Wiley & Sons in 2004. The book was illustrated with his signature cartoon rats.
In his retirement, Jerry was a member of the East Milton Neighborhood Association Board.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, author Hallie Ephron Touger; his daughters Molly and Naomi; his son-in-law Jack Wilson; and his grandchildren Frances and Jody Wilson. He is also survived by his brother Larry Touger, Larry’s partner Pat McAllister, and many friends who loved him like family.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Mass Audubon or Curry College.
