Joan Rae Geary

Joan Rae (McWeeney) Geary, 92, of Sherrill House in Jamaica Plain died on April 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William J. Geary, who predeceased her on Sept. 3, 1968.
Born in New York, New York, and raised in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Westerly, Rhode Island, Joan was the daughter of the late Raymond L. McWeeney and Esther (Quinn) McWeeney and the loving sister of the late Thomas Raymond McWeeney.
Joan was a graduate of Brown University, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science. She was a teacher in the Pawtucket school system before marrying Bill Geary and moving to Westerly. The importance of education, reading, and volunteerism were core principles of Joan’s life. She was a remedial reading volunteer at St. Pius School, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a former Catechist and Minister of the Eucharist, a member of the Legion of Mary, and a parishioner of Saint Cecilia Parish in Boston.
Joan loved bridge, word searches, bingo, lunch with friends, the Rosary, and the Westerly beaches and Block Island Sound where she was known to swim through October in her younger days. She will be remembered for her warm smile, infectious laugh, grace, style, quick wit, and strong, resilient spirit. Faith, family, and friends were the cornerstones of her life.
She was one of the longest term residents at The Elms in Westerly, Rhode Island, and also happily resided at The Bridges in Hingham before arriving at her true and final home at Sherrill House.
Survivors include her three loving children, William J. Geary of Westerly, Timothy L. Geary of Westerly and Meg Geary Kaster (Chris) of Milton, and five adoring grandchildren, Ryan Geary (Caitlin), Hilary (Geary) Arnott (Kyle), Liz Kaster, Joanie Kaster, and Jack Kaster and three adorable great grandchildren, Reef, Calla, and Winn. She was predeceased by her long -term partner and friend Clifford W. Mitchell.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joan’s name to Sherrill House, 135 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or Saint Cecilia Parish, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, MA 02115.
A graveside service will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Pawcatuck, Connecticut followed by a memorial Mass at St. Clare Church in Misquamicut, Rhode Island, at a date to be determined this summer.
Send a sympathy message to the family through Dolan Funeral Home of Milton at www.dolanfuneral.com.
