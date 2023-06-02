Joanne Theresa “Jody” Shannon, formerly of Milton, died on Nov. 20, 2022.
After a five-year battle with cancer, Jody passed away peacefully in her home in Middleton, WI surrounded by family.
Jody is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Shannon, and her two caring sons, Patrick and Tommy Shannon, along with their wives, India Shannon and Katie Shannon.
She is also survived by her bright, beautiful, and devoted granddaughters, Tom and Katie's girls, Claire and Lyla.
Daughter of the late Constance and Roger Dwyer, Jody is also survived by her siblings, Roger Dwyer Jr, Judith Ebbs, and Jean Enos. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jane Dwyer.
Private services will be held by her family and friends, and Jody will be buried in the family grave in Milton Cemetery. Please continue to laugh and love in Jody's memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.