John A. Cronin, who was born on Nov.19, 1937, died on Jan. 27, 2022.
A lifelong Milton resident, John was born on Thompson Lane to a busy house of two brothers and an adored sister. He fondly told stories of being an altar boy at St. Elizabeth’s, running a thriving paper route, working at Kerrigan’s corner store as a soda jerk, and tinkering with cars.
He was active in Boy Scouts and earned the rank of Eagle Scout, which seeded a passion that kept him involved in Scouts through much of his life. He graduated from Milton High School in 1955 and Tufts College’s School of Engineering in 1959.
Following Tufts, John worked as a sales engineer at Worthington for 10 years and volunteered as Troop 4 Milton Scoutmaster. He poured his energy into the Town of Milton and was elected as a Milton Park Commissioner and Town Meeting Member and appointed to Milton’s Conservation Commission.
In 1965, he married Maritta Manning. They built a home on Wendell Park that would spill forth with three sons, many dogs, expansive gardens, neverending projects, and love.
While raising his family and serving Milton as a volunteer, he became interested in a career in civic service. In 1968, the Milton Board of Selectmen appointed him as executive secretary (now town administrator). For the next 33 years, he was able to work with many boards of selectmen and hundreds of colleagues to guide the town. It was a position he loved. Upon his retirement, a conference room in Town Hall was named in his honor.
In the 1970s, he served as an associate commissioner of the MDC. In this role, his understanding of and passion for conservation grew. He prioritized the importance of the outdoors and the positive role that the government can play to create and preserve land for public use. Along that vein, John served on the Board of Thompson Island and was a 40-year board member for the Environmental League of Massachusetts.
In 1978, John became ScoutMaster of Troop 3 Milton. During his 13 years in this position, he guided more than 60 young men to the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor. His proudest moments were watching his three sons earn their Eagle Scout rank. Later he earned the Silver Beaver award, which recognizes Scouters of exceptional character.
A lifelong outdoorsman, he loved hiking in the mountains of New England and boating from the Milton Yacht Club; and in his later years, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and the best sunsets on the East Coast at the family home on Humarock’s South River.
Following his retirement, he earned the title of Master Gardener through a course sponsored by Massachusetts Horticultural Society. His love of, and skill with, gardening led his gardens in Milton and Humarock to be featured on several tours. He earned a reputation for his deep knowledge of Hosta plants, which he generously shared.
A crowning moment of his gardening career occurred in November 2021 when, surrounded by fellow horticulturists, friends, and family, he received a Gold Medal of Honor from the Massachusetts Horticultural Society for outstanding service to the society.
A lifetime of service cannot be fully captured here. John poured thousands of personal service hours into community and conservation, notably with the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Fuller Village, Mary M.B. Wakefield Arboretum, and countless Milton organizations. While his service was notable, his greatest joy was connecting others with organizations that needed talent, time, or donors.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Maritta Manning Cronin; three cherished sons, John A. Cronin Jr. of GA, Brian M. Cronin of Milton, and Will M. Cronin (Christa) of R.I.; and four beloved grandchildren, Madelynn M. “Maddy,” John A. III “Jack,” Henry R., and Duncan P. Cronin. He was the brother of Thomas E. Cronin (Tania) of CO and Katharine Cronin Dowd (Jim) of MO.
He also leaves treasured nieces; nephews; cousins; his dear friends, the Heavey family; town colleagues; gardening acquaintances; and other wonderful friends.
He was the son of the late Joseph M. and Mary Marr Cronin, brother to the late Joseph Marr Cronin, and father-in-law to the late Jennifer Marra Cronin.
Visiting hours at St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Road, Milton, will be Feb. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the church Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482 (http://www.masshort.org/support/donate/?hsLang=en) or the Mary M.B. Wakefield Arboretum, 1465 Brush Hill Road, Milton, MA 02186 (https://wakefieldtrust.org/donate.html).
To send the Cronin family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
