John A. Feloney III of South Weymouth passed away on September 1, 2021 at the age of 61 after an extended battle with cancer. John married the love of his life, Sara, in 1983 who survives him alongside their four children: John A. Feloney IV (Gabriella); Laura L. Minevitz (Albert); Nicholas F. Feloney (Maria Leone); and Christine N. Feloney (Thomas Goodwin) along with two cherished grandchildren, John A. Feloney V and Georgia L. Minevitz.
Beloved son of John A. Feloney Jr. and the late Mary Leigh, John was raised in Milton with his three surviving siblings, Mary Leigh Sullivan, Thomas E. Feloney, and Peter J. Feloney all of Milton. He was a graduate of Milton High School and the University of Massachusetts where he earned a B.S. in Economics.
John began his career as an insurance agent at John Hancock in Boston, later starting his own brokerage company which he worked tirelessly to grow into a successful business over the past 25 years. Former Vice President of the BoSox Club, John spent many years raising money for the Jimmy Fund at Fenway Park where he had held season tickets in the State Street Pavilion Club since its inception.
John enjoyed boating with his family on Cape Cod, especially trips to their favorite sandbar at Sandy Neck Beach. He loved his home in North Conway where he enjoyed more than 20 memorable years of skiing and Saco River trips with his family and friends. Nothing made him happier than planning countless family vacations. Of his many achievements in life, John was most proud of his four children who “made all of his dreams come true.”
Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Church in Milton on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Interment Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund Clinic of Boston, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. For further information and to leave a note of sympathy for the Feloney family please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
