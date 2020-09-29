John A. Regan

John Andrew Regan, age 59, of West Roxbury died unexpectedly of a heart attack on September 16, 2020.
John grew up in a tight-knit extended Irish Catholic family in Milton, MA attending St. Mary of the Hills elementary school and Milton High School prior to graduating from Boston College in 1983. He developed many friendships over the years from all facets of his life and remained very close with a circle of his guy friends from early childhood throughout his life.
His friends and family will miss him dearly for his many good qualities including the depth and dependability of his abiding love for them. John was intelligent, interesting, well-travelled and well-read with a keen interest in and strong opinions about current events and history. He was a confirmed bachelor passionate about food, music, art and life in general. He will always be fondly remembered for his sharp wit and zany contagious sense of humor. Friends and family had their best uncontrollable, can’t-breathe laughs with John. On the flip side he was an old soul with a strong moral compass, a deep thinker and a great conversationalist with the ability to relate easily with people of all ages.
As he was entering his teens, John discovered an affinity for music and it became a central part of his life. A self-taught guitarist he co-founded “The Benders” surf band recording and playing in Boston and Cambridge for years. At more intimate gatherings, it was always a treat when John brought out his guitar to make up funny songs or to play some Beatles tunes.
A commercial real estate appraiser, John was a consummate professional and obtained his MAI, his profession’s highest designation, early in his career. Respected by his peers and clients, he started at RM Bradley where he worked for 10 years rising to Vice President. He went on to work at several Boston area companies, including Lipof Real Estate Services, Marshall Dana & Associates, and Valuation Associates before launching a successful real estate evaluation and consulting firm, Petersen LaChance Regan Pino, LLC of Boston and Danvers, with his colleagues and close friends in 2011.
John so loved his extended family - the Regans and Sullivans of Milton. He especially delighted in his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his father J. Murray Regan Jr. of Milton and his siblings and their families: J. Murray Regan III of Weymouth and Kathy Regan of Milton and their daughters Emily and Olivia; Lee Larkin of Needham, her husband Bob and their daughters Elizabeth and Katy; Ellen Smith of Acton, her husband Aidan and their children Liam and Bronwyn; Beth Whitney of Hingham, her husband Kevin and their sons Brendan and Justin; and Katie Kane of Sudbury, her husband Dave, and their children Caroline, Avery, and Andrew. He also leaves behind his beloved “mine Auntie” Pat Sullivan of Milton and his cousins who were like siblings to him: Kathy, Bobby, John and Jeanne and their families. John was predeceased by his cherished mother Mary C. Regan.
A private service will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury. John will be interred in a place where he spent many happy hours strolling amongst the trees enjoying nature.
