John C. Ambrose, 65, of Milton, formerly of Concord, lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Dec. 30, 2019.
John graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in the class of 1972 and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. For most of his career, he managed commercial real estate in Boston and the suburbs.
John was an avid bicycler, runner, gardener, and football fan. He loved his family, friends, and fun.
John will surely be missed by many, but never forgotten for the good and kind man that he was.
The beloved husband of Patricia A. (Byron) Ambrose, he was the devoted father of John P. Ambrose and his wife Maura of Hanover and Thomas B. Ambrose and his wife Holly of South Boston.
John was the cherished son of the late Ralph T. and June E. Ambrose and the dear brother of Ralph T. Ambrose Jr. of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Mark H. Ambrose of Middleton, and Michael J. Ambrose of Seattle.
He is also survived by his loving sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church. Interment followed at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
