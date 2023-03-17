John C. Gallagher III

John Cullinane Gallagher III, 51, of Milton and Pelham, N.Y., passed away on March 1, 2023 following a courageous four month battle against a rare form of cancer.
Born in Boston on January 22, 1972, John was the cherished son of John and Mary Alice Gallagher of Milton; beloved hubby of Alyne Gallagher; and proud father of John IV “Chip” William and Brooke Gallagher of Pelham.
He was adored by his siblings: Cate Hoff (Charley) of San Diego, CA; Molly Lewis (Scott) of Milton; Michael Gallagher (Rebecca) of Erfurt, Germany; and Jimmy Gallagher (Heidi) of Peterborough, N.H., and by his nieces and nephews Calvin and Audrey Hoff; Owen and George Lewis, and Finley Gallagher.
John will be forever remembered for his love of family, kindness, gentle nature, and sense of humor. One of his favorite quotes was from The World’s Most Interesting Man: “It’s never too late to beef up your obituary.”
John lived a full and interesting life. A collegiate runner who completed the New York City Marathon, John was a lifelong athlete. He was a graduate of Thayer Academy, St. Anselm College, and Suffolk University Law School.
John worked as a corporate attorney, started his own small law practice, was a town Administrator, opened a successful restaurant, worked in sales, and wrote two novels under his pen name of John Cader. His second novel was finished days before his death.
We wish to thank Priscilla Merriam, M.D. and the team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their wonderful care of John.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be planned for the future.
John was a lover of books. Donations in his memory may be made to the Friends of the Milton Public Library, P.O. Box 54, Milton, MA 02186.
To send a condolence message to John’s family, visit www.dolonfuneral.com.
