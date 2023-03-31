John D. Miller, 61, of Milton and East Chop, Martha's Vineyard, died peacefully on March 20, 2023.
He is survived by his three children, whom he loved dearly: John D. Miller Jr., his wife Devin (Curley) Miller, and their daughter, Reese (Ridge) Miller; Robert C. Miller and his fiancée, Megan Ferro; Caroline Miller; and their mother, Jacqueline (Pelletier) Miller.
John D. was the son of Patricia (Klier) Miller of Naples, FL, and the late Edward D. Miller. He is also survived by six sisters: Jeannie (Miller) Hynes and his brother-in-law, John B. Hynes III; Stephanie (Miller) Greene and her husband Tom; Christine Miller; Michelle Miller; Gretchen (Miller) Johnson and her husband Chris; and Julie (Miller) Freking and her husband Dean; and two brothers, Eddie Miller Jr. and his wife Julie (Cook); and Gregory T. Miller and his wife Helen, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
John D. was a “Double Eagle,” graduating from Boston College High School in 1980 and Boston College in 1984. He had an auspicious start to his commercial real estate career as a broker at Cushman & Wakefield and soon after joined John Hynes in the fledgling Boston office of Lincoln Property Company, taking over leadership of the office when “Hynsie” left to start a new firm.
John D. was a proud partner at Lincoln and rose to senior vice president. He excelled at both leasing and development, leading the Boston team for over 30 years as it grew from a staff of six to well over 100.
Many notable individuals backed John D.’s career and considered him family. He mentored many great Boston brokers and retired knowing that he and his team had created an extraordinary culture. He often said Boston was like “a beautiful college campus, full of his best friends and best memories.”
John D. adored his enormous family and countless friends. In his prime, he was a focused runner who ran several miles early each morning with a close-knit group and completed five Boston Marathons.
John D. enjoyed his membership at Milton's Wollaston Golf Club, playing tennis with his family at East Chop Tennis Club, and swimming at East Chop Beach Club. He was instrumental in staging two popular golf events each year: "The Hojo" in Oyster Harbors, now named in memory of Jay Wailes, and the “The Ritz Invitational" in memory of Paul Machado. He golfed in places he loved like Kiawah Island, often with three friends who together called themselves The Four Horsemen.
John D. was a devoted son who adored his mother, Patti, and father, Eddie. Eddie's presence at Boston College inspired him to support BC athletics from a young age. Over the years, John D. and numerous Millers, Hyneses, Frekings, Johnsons and Greenes built a legacy that his father was proud of.
John D. was also a huge fan of Boston’s pro sports teams. Broadcasts of the Red Sox were usually playing in the background of his house. He would discuss the Bruins with John D. Junior and the Celtics with Robert. He adored the Dallas Cowboys since he grew up watching "America's Team" triumph over the Patriots.
On the Vineyard, John D. loved taking a long bike ride, followed by a swim in the beautiful, clear waters of East Chop – a place and community he cherished. He loved to garden; and his plans to expand the Vineyard home for his growing family will become a dream fulfilled. His last purchase was a ticket on the Martha’s Vineyard ferry; so, in a sense, his soul was about to set sail to his favorite destination.
Friends and family will remember John D. as the handsome guy with a glint in his eye and a soft smile, someone who loved to tell and retell a great story. He especially loved to quote his beloved father, Eddie Miller, who told him, “If you can count five great friends you can go to for anything, you’re a lucky man.” John D. had so many more than that.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial followed at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester, MA 02125 in the name of John D. Miller, Class of 1980 (www.bchigh.edu/give).
To send the Miller family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.