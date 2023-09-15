John D. Reardon of Milton, formerly of Brookline, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2023 at the age of 77 with his wife at his side.
Beloved husband of Marilou Reardon, he was the devoted father of Nancy Stewart and her husband Adam of West Newbury; Sarah Reardon of Newburyport; and Colleen Reardon of Milton; and a loving grandfather to his cherished grandsons Ronan, Jude, and Bodhi.
John was born in Brookline on Aug. 22, 1946 to the late John C. and Elizabeth (Meehan) Reardon. He attended Brookline High School and graduated from Boston College in 1968.
John was a respected leader in Boston’s healthcare finance industry. He proudly served as Chief Financial Officer of the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury for nearly two decades. He was dedicated to the health center’s mission, which is strongly rooted in addressing social injustice, tackling the causes of health disparities, and providing robust community outreach programs to the neighborhoods it serves.
John’s decades of service were recognized in 2018 when he received the Frances M. Hernan Award from the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), where he served as a long-time board member and fellow. This honor, a lifetime achievement award, recognized John’s outstanding contributions to hospital financial management over a career spanning nearly five decades.
John previously served as controller of Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where he met his loving wife Mary of 43 years at an employee Christmas party. Together they raised three daughters in Milton, where John was a devoted member of St. Agatha Parish and frequently served as a lector during Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 11at St. Agatha Parish. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
For online condolence for the Reardon family and additional information, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
