John F. Curran

John F. “Jack” Curran (retired member of the Boston Fire Department) of Milton, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was the beloved husband of the late Claire (Cahill) Curran and devoted father of John D. and his wife Denise of Easton, James M. and his wife Nancy of Needham, Mary Claire Cantor and her husband Todd of Milton, Barbara A. Moynihan and her husband Patrick of Burke, Virginia, and Joseph H. Curran of Milton.
He was the loving grandfather of Riley, Justin, and Aidan Curran, Meghan and Patrick Curran, Ella and Abby Cantor, and Claire Moynihan.
Jack was the cherished son of the late Martin and Nora A. Curran and brother of Mary DiPerri of South Boston, Sr. Barbara Ann Curran of Albany, New York, Noreen Gatto of South Boston, and the late Joseph, Thomas, Martin, and Robert Curran.
Jack was born in South Boston, where he grew up. Jack and Claire lived in Dorchester after marrying in 1959 before moving to Milton in 1963.
Jack served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II aboard the CGC McCulloch. He was a service member in the Coast Guard for three years.
He worked for 17 years for the New York New Haven and Hartford Railroad as a brakeman prior to becoming a firefighter for the City of Boston in 1962. Jack was assigned to Ladder 1 in the North End for most of his career. He retired from Fire Headquarters in 1994 and was proud of his 32 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.