John F. McConville, M.D., retired orthopedic surgeon, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 17, 2019. He was 92.
John practiced at Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital. He served as chief of orthopedic surgery and president of the medical staff during his career at South Shore Hospital.
John was a member of the Norfolk South Medical Society, the New England Orthopedic Society, and the Massachusetts Medical Society.
Raised in North Dighton, he was the devoted son of the late Harry and Ellen McConville and the loving brother of the late Robert S. McConville.
John was a graduate of Coyle High School, Boston College, and the Tufts University School of Medicine.
John was an avid reader who maintained a lifelong interest in history. He enjoyed attending the Civil War discussion group at the Captain Forbes Museum and was a member of the Milton Historical Society.
John may be best remembered for his warmth, sense of humor, wit, and keen intellect. He enjoyed lifelong friendships with many people.
John was the devoted husband of Hertha for 63 years. Affectionately known as “Da,” he was the loving father of John; Mary; Owen and his wife Katherine; Alicia and her husband Richard; Christine; Luke and his wife Katelyn; Kathryn and her husband John; Julie; Elizabeth and her husband Seth; and the late Ellen.
John was the loving grandfather of Helen Corcoran; Michael, Julie, Meghan, and Max McConville; Richard, Louise, and William Gedney; Luke, Eleanor, Henry, and Charles McConville; John, Charlotte, Christine, Thomas, and George Flatley; Robert and Peter Dixon; and John Chandler.
John will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His family held a private Mass this summer.
