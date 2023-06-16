John J. Heelen

John J. “Jack” Heelen, age 79, a retired Boston Fire Captain, of Milton, formerly of Charlestown and Jupiter, FL, passed away suddenly on June 4, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Patricia (Doherty) Heelen of Milton; loving father of Chris (Trish), Brian (Denise), and Jonathan (Annmarie) all of Milton; beloved brother of Sandra Jarasitis of Charlestown, the late Judith Fessenden, Patricia Heelen, and James Heelen; and proud Pa of Philip, Sean, Caitlin, Fallon, Caroline, and Abigail. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Prior to Jack’s appointment to the Boston Fire Department, he owned and operated a barbershop in his childhood neighborhood of Charlestown.
After hanging up his tennis racquet, Jack became an avid golfer, enjoying much of his retirement on the golf course.
Services will be private.
