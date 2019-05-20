John J. Ryan, 73, of Mashpee passed away at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on May 3 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was the beloved husband of Mary (Gallagher) Ryan for 47 years and son of the late William and Anna Ryan.
John grew up in Milton, first on Eliot Street and then on Cary Avenue. Like his sister and three brothers, John played many sports and excelled in golf.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by two sons, Michael Ryan and wife Sandra of Wellfleet and Matthew Ryan and wife Shireen of Kansas City, Mo. and his two cherished grandchildren, Chloe and Max. He is also survived by his sister, Claire Hickey, and his brothers William, Robert, and Paul Ryan and their spouses, his many nieces and nephews, and his many friends. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.
John was a proud “Double Eagle” having graduated from both Boston College High School and Boston College (Class of 1967). After obtaining a graduate degree in accounting and working as a CPA, he became an enthusiastic entrepreneur who owned and operated Surface Coatings Division in Providence, R.I. for over 30 years.
After retiring from Surface Coatings, he served as an advisor and the CFO of his son Michael’s company, Bridge Import Group Inc., of Boston, and also provided frequent business advice to his son Matthew in his business endeavors.
John was an avid golfer and a true friend. He enjoyed 19 years of camaraderie and competition as a member of The Ridge Club in Sandwich, where his golf friends gave him the nickname “Radar” for his ability to hit the middle of the fairway. He enjoyed considerable success in many amateur golf tournaments.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their loving care and support.
A memorial Mass to celebrate John’s life will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish on 3 Job’s Fishing Road in Mashpee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William A. Ryan and Anna McCusker Ryan Scholarship Fund, care of Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125 or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.