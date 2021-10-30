John J. Taylor Sr.

John “Jake” J. Taylor, Sr., 65, of Milton, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021 with his family by his side.
A lifelong resident of Milton, Jake graduated from Milton High School in 1975. He went on to enlist in the Army National Guard, where he served his country for over five years.
Jake went on to work as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Milton for over 30 years. Operating heavy machinery, weightlifting, weather, and a love for his country were all passions of his, and as fortune may have it, his son was born on Independence Day.
Jake made sure to memorize the capitals of each state in the union and quizzed others on the same. He cherished his son, his family, and his friends, always making sure to keep everyone laughing with his blunt sense of humor.
Jake was a carefree soul and an avid scrabble player. He will always be known as Uncle Buck and the Chief. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and will forever live in our hearts.
He was the beloved father of John J. Taylor Jr. of Stoneham and loving brother of Maria Taylor, Thomas Taylor and his wife Janice of Canton, Nancy Mearn and her husband William of Milton, and Kathy and Dan Taylor, both of Canton, and brother-in-law Arnie Stoller of Weymouth.
Jake is survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and his former wife Laurie Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth (Barrett) Taylor, and his sister Claire Stoller.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary of the Hills Church in Milton. Arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Home of Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jake’s memory to Seasons Hospice Foundation, Donation Processing Center, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677.
