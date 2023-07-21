John “Jack” Corcoran, 69, passed away after a long fight with cancer.
Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, he was the eldest son of Helen Scanlon Corcoran and the late P. Leo Corcoran.
Survived by the mother of his children, Kathleen Ring Corcoran, Jack was the devoted father of John F. Corcoran of Los Angeles, CA, Kathleen Corcoran and her late husband Walter Jones, and Mary Davis and her husband Erik, all of Milton; cherished grandfather of Whitney, Walker, Jack Davis, and William Jones; loving brother of Joseph Corcoran, Francis Corcoran and his wife Ginny, Leo Corcoran and his late wife Sara, and Timothy Corcoran and his wife Susan.
Jack is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. During his most difficult time in life, he had his loving friend, Beth Ryan, by his side.
After attending St. Brendan School, Jack became a knight at Catholic Memorial High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Boston College. After graduating from BC, Jack joined his father and uncle at John M. Corcoran & Co., a leading development and management company of apartment communities, and dedicated his life to stewarding the company, serving as chair of the Board of Directors.
Jack’s dedication to service extended beyond professional pursuits. Philanthropy was close to his heart, whether it was with dedicating his time or the ways he gave privately, he unceremoniously did what needed to be done for others.
Although his philanthropic endeavors were abundant, his work with Catholic Memorial was closest to his heart. From holding a board member position to being an avid fan, Jack never missed a CM vs. BC High Thanksgiving football game in over 50 years. After being named Man of the Year by CM, Jack explained in an interview that his commitment to the school stemmed from the lessons he learned there, most importantly to “treat people equally.”
Jack loved his “pals,” most of whom he kept from early childhood, high school, college and of course, his four brothers and many cousins.
Jack had a passion for living life. He could be found on the courts with his Monday night tennis group, taking that last run down the mountain at the annual Corcoran family ski trip, and taking the first dip of the season in Cape Cod Bay.
Jack also had a love of seeing the world. From sailing the BVI with his family, to skiing out West with friends and family, to riding his motorcycle in Sturgis, Jack went on many adventures, but as much as he loved to travel, he would always say, “There is no place like home.”
Jack was a true gentleman, kind, generous, and quick with a joke. He will be greatly missed by all, especially his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church on 432 Adams St in Milton on July 20 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Catholic Memorial, 235 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. (https://catholicmemorial.myschoolapp.com/page/donate?siteld=1763&ssl=1.)
To send a condolence message to Jack’s family, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.