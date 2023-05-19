John Joseph Sullivan III

Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.