John Joseph Sullivan III

John “Jack” Joseph Sullivan III, 76, of Norwood, a devoted family man and successful real estate developer, passed away unexpectedly on May 5, 2023 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Although deeply saddened by his death, Jack’s family and friends were blessed to spend time with him shortly before his passing.
Jack lived most of his early years near Cunningham Park in Milton. As the eldest of five children, Jack always provided guidance to his family and friends, whether it was requested or not. This love of teaching continued throughout Jack’s life, as he took a sincere interest in helping those around him and received deep pleasure in seeing others succeed. Jack also had an incredible work ethic, which was evident even as a young paper boy who delivered newspapers before and after school to many of the neighborhoods in Milton.
In 1966, Jack met the love of his life, Kathy Goodfellow, at a pool party. A synergetic combination of intelligence, ambition, and devotion, Jack and Kathy trusted and supported each other unconditionally over their 57 years together. Jack and Kathy lived in a number of states as they pursued professional opportunities, including Texas, Connecticut, and New Jersey, but their proudest accomplishment was raising three sons: Sean, Patrick, and Ryan.
Jack attended Archbishop Williams High School and graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Boston with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1971. Jack then went on to earn a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston University with honors in 1974, paying his way through school by working odd jobs, including driving a taxi and managing a liquor store.
A self-made businessman, Jack’s work ethic, combined with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, propelled him to considerable professional success. From 1978 to 1985, he worked at Singer International, holding several high-level corporate positions, including chief financial officer of the Simuflight Training Division.
In 1985, Jack founded a real estate development company, Woodland Development, having developed a passion for construction while building a summer cottage in Marshfield with his father as a child. Jack spent the next almost 40 years zoning and constructing over three million square feet of residential and commercial property in the Greater Boston area, and he was in the process of building multiple luxury residential homes at the time of his passing.
Jack was deeply inquisitive, constantly reading about and discussing a wide range of topics, including history, politics, current events, and business. He also immersed himself in a variety of cultures, traveling to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, as well as the 1969 Woodstock Festival. However, his most cherished travel adventure was over the Bourne Bridge to Falmouth during the summer months.
He was happiest at a backyard barbeque on the Cape surrounded by his nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members. Jack also enjoyed international cuisine, golf, gardening, and, in his later years, the smiling faces of his granddaughters.
Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathryn Goodfellow of Norwood; son John “Sean” Sullivan IV and wife Chelsea, of Dover; son Patrick Sullivan of Boston; son Ryan Sullivan of Boston; granddaughters Bridget and Olivia Sullivan of Dover; sister Judith Sullivan of Westwood; brother Michael Sullivan and wife Marilyn of Canton; sister-in-law Mary Ellen Garrity-Sullivan of Milton; brother Mark Sullivan of Foxborough; and many other family members, including in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Veronica Sullivan, and brother Paul Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Saint Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England to help provide housing to families of critically ill children.
For further information or to leave the Sullivan family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.