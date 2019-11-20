John L. Woods Jr. of Rockland, formerly a longtime resident of Milton and Hull, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019, at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury.
Born in Boston, he was raised in Milton and graduated from Milton High School and the Boston College Carroll School of Management Class of 1955.
John was a veteran of the United States Army CIC during the Korean War.
John worked as an accountant for General Motors, Kendall Co., New England Medical Center, Cabot, Cabot & Forbes in Boston, Leasing Services Inc. and Gerrity Lumber in Newton before retiring. After retiring, he worked as a cashier for Stop & Shop in Cohasset for 15 years.
John was also a longtime volunteer at Cohasset Consignment (Sea Chest) and former president of the Intercollegiate Club of Boston.
The beloved brother of Kathleen Conway of West Hartford, Connecticut, Rosemary Sullivan of Scituate, the late Joan Lentini, and honorary family member Carol (Mahon) Norton, he was the beloved son of the late John L. Sr. and Helen V. Woods.
John was also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. He was a friend of Bill for 30 years.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial was in Holyhood Cemetery in Brookline. For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
