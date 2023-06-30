On the longest day of the year, June 21, 2023 at the age of 65, John Moore Jr. of Milton (born in Albuquerque, NM) took leave of this dimension and moved on to his next big adventure.
For 14 years he lived life fully and courageously while managing neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer until he ended that long ride at home surrounded by the care of his loving family.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Andrea Geyling-Moore and son John Moore III (with wife Jacquelin Frank), daughters Mayali and Kyra Geyling, parents John, Sr. and Caroline Moore, his brother Matt (with sister-in-law Leigh Moore and nephews Christopher and Tyler Moore), sister Kris Liberty (with brother-in-law Blake and nephew Reid, nieces Remi, and Alexa Trauernicht), and joins his brother Stephan Moore in that next dimension.
He also leaves behind many wide and different circles of family, friends and colleagues: from high school years at Fountain Valley School in Colorado to college at the Florida Institute of Technology to the Boston area for various job tenures in the fields of ocean engineering and market analysis at Massachusetts Coastal Zone Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his own analyst company for healthcare information technology, Chilmark Research (read his farewell article at www.chilmarkresearch.com/bidding-adieu/) – to cycling with the Blue Hills Cycling Club and the Vienna (Austria) International Cycling Club.
John’s aim was always to do “my best to make the world a little better than I found it.” He did so through working to improve healthcare information management systems, maintaining trails for hikers and bikers in the Blue Hills, volunteering to water test in the Neponset River, tending his vegetable garden, coaching ultimate frisbee, and sharing images of beautiful art and nature with his family and friends.
John lived for being outdoors such as camping, picking mushrooms, birdwatching, hiking, kayaking, skiing in the Colorado mountains, and body surfing in the ocean at Martha’s Vineyard. A fiercely competitive athlete, especially on his road bike, John was known for his smooth cadence, kindness, good humor, and generous spirit supporting his riding mates on the Peloton. One of his biggest accomplishments (while fighting cancer himself) was completing the Pan Mass Challenge five times, including the last one in 2019 with his son.
While John’s health declined significantly in recent months, he continued to live each day to the fullest with tremendous independence, strength, willpower, dignity, compassion, and grace.
His family is immensely grateful to his amazing care teams at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Care Dimensions Hospice.
John will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Martha’s Vineyard. A Celebration of Life will be held in Milton to be planned in coming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Blue Hills and Boston Healthcare for the Homeless.
