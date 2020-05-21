John N. MacLeod

John N. “Jack” MacLeod, 78, passed away at the Carney Hospital on May 11, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Son of the late Nelson and Eleanor MacLeod, he is survived by his wife, Janice A. (O’Leary) MacLeod, and other dear relatives and friends.
Prior to his hospitalization, he was at Alliance Health at Marina Bay where he enjoyed many activities. He especially liked attending the weekly Rosary service with Janice.
He was a lifelong resident of Milton, a Milton High School graduate, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a self-employed landscaper.
He battled Parkinson’s disease for over 20 years but always maintained a positive attitude.
He was an usher at St. Agatha Church and a volunteer at the Brockton Veterans Administration Hospital. A graveside service was held at Milton Cemetery.
For a complete obituary and website, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.