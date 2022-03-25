John Reifenberg III, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 2022.
John leaves behind his beloved partner Sarah Fryc of Braintree. He will also be missed by his mother, Kristie Randall and her husband Dwight Dewsnap of Milton, and his father John Reifenberg Jr. and his wife Janet of East Lansing, Michigan.
John was brother to Erica Reifenberg; her husband Dean Tantin and their daughter Lise of Salt Lake City, Utah; Paul Reifenberg of Los Angeles, California; Alexander Reifenberg of East Lansing, Michigan; and Stephanie Reifenberg of Boulder, Colorado.
John will be missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who happily shared his life.
John loved to write, ride his motorcycle on long trips with friends, and create objects as a blacksmith. He would join friends each year and visit King Richard’s Faire, wearing chainmail that he created himself.
John also loved hiking with his dog Monte, going to Patriots games in Section 314, and exploring the final frontier of space.
A celebration of John’s life was held at East Congregational Church in Milton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
To send the Reifenberg family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
