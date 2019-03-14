John T. Driscoll, 93, of Milton, died March 11, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Francis) Driscoll, he was the loving father of John T. Driscoll Jr. and his wife Nancy of Camden, ME, William J. Driscoll of Machias, ME, James F. Driscoll of Scituate, Jean M. Williams and her husband Stephen of Norwood, Paul J. Driscoll and his wife Christine of Canton, Maureen LeBlanc and her husband Robert of Milton and Robert E. Driscoll and his wife Maureen of Milton.
Papa of 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Nicholas J. Driscoll, Mary A. Cook, William P. Driscoll and Helen C. Zona. John is survived by his beloved companion Margaret “Peg” Vahey of Milton and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, Friday March 15 at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours were at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, Milton, Thursday, March 14 from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline.
Mr. Driscoll was Chairman of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority for 20+ years and Vice-President for Administration at Boston College, his beloved alma mater, for 15 years. Earlier in his career, during the late 1950’s and early 1960’s, he held elected office having served as a State Representative in the Massachusetts House and later as State Treasurer of Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Jean M. Driscoll Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Boston College, Office of University Advancement, Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.
