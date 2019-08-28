Jonathan W. Gang, 81, of Boston, died Aug. 16, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Oliver and Frances (Westfall) Gang.
He was a 1957 graduate of Milton High School who entered the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged in 1959. He worked as a security officer at Boston City Hospital for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Jennifer Fenstermaker, and her husband, William Fenstermaker of Falmouth, and their children, William, Robert, and David Fenstermaker.
A graveside service was held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
