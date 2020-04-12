Joseph F. Doherty, 96, of Milton passed away on April 7, 2020, at Milton Hospital.
Born in Boston, Joe graduated from St. Gregory’s High School and Tufts University and was a Navy pilot during World War II. He worked as an engineer for the Town of Milton for many years before retiring. He was a proud veteran and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and enjoyed working in his garden.
Beloved husband of the late Augusta (Doherty), Joe is survived by his close friends, the Golding family of Hingham and the Desmond family of Milton, his caregiver Deborah Pickering of Milton, and his four-legged friend Peewee.
Due to the current COVID-19 Health Department directives, private graveside services will be held at Milton Cemetery and a memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
