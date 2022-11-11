Joseph F. Sweeney

Joseph Francis Sweeney, 80, of Falmouth formerly of Everett and Milton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 4, at home surrounded by the love and appreciation of his daughters and wife.
Joe graduated from BC High and Boston College. He was an entrepreneur who opened several successful businesses including The Pub and the Bon Saison, the local function hall in Everett that played a central role for many people’s important life events for over 30 years.
Joe had a strong sense of civic duty; he was elected Councilman in Everett, he also served as President during his term, and was in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
Above all that, he was a loving and supportive father and grandfather, a devoted husband, and a wonderful friend. He will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his wife Maureen (Hanley), his children Caitlin and her husband Bill Uniack and Kara and her husband Tom Egan. Four grandsons Will and Brendan Uniack and Tommy and Charlie Egan. Two brothers Edward Sweeney and James Sweeney. He rests in peace now with his parents, Catherine and James, and sisters Mary Claire and Kathleen.
Visitation will be held on Fri., Nov. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 584 (Rt.28A) West Falmouth Hwy., West Falmouth. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Hwy., East Falmouth on Sat., Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
For online guestbook, obituary and directions please visit www.chapmanfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.