It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph M. Fitzgerald on June 6, 2022, after a year and a half-long, courageous battle with cancer. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home with his family.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Toni and their devoted sons Robert and David. He is the son of Mary and Robert Fitzgerald (deceased). He is brother to Mary, Tom, Laurie (deceased), Arleen, Diane, Amy, Linda, and Jean. He is an uncle to 8 nephews and 6 nieces.
Joe was born in Boston, MA, on January 6, 1959. One of 9 siblings, Joe grew up in Milton, MA. He attended Milton public schools, graduating from Milton High School. Joe attended UMass Amherst, earning a BA in Finance and Economics. Joe was a wonderful, loving, thoughtful brother to all his siblings. He was an amazing uncle who adored coaching, connecting, and spending quality time with all his nieces and nephews.
Joe was a passionate advocate for sports as a player and a coach. He played a number of sports including hockey, karate, and baseball. Joe also volunteered his time to coach numerous sports teams over his years in Milton and Kensington. He has inspired their sons, as well as a number of his nieces and nephews, to participate in sports.
With all that Joe had done in his life, his greatest joy was his wife Toni and their sons, Robert and David. The four were always together, whether exploring the United States, traveling to sports games, or just hanging out at home with Margot their rescue pup. His family was his world. To him, their well-being and aspirations were his top priority. Whether it was academic, sports, or occupational pursuits, Joe was always their biggest supporter. In addition to his family, Joe leaves behind countless friends and acquaintances who knew him to be funny, hard-working, intelligent, and truly caring. Although he has departed this life, all who loved him dearly will never forget Joe's tenacity, quick wit, charm, intelligence, love, and caring for them.
For those who knew Joe best, you know he was a Steely Dan super fan. So next time you hear Aja, Deacon Blues, or any of their songs, I hope it reminds you of the wonderful human Joe was and puts a smile on your face.
“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means ‘I’ll miss you,’ until we meet again.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospice facility. Their family’s experience prompted Toni to describe them as the true angels on Earth.
