Joseph P. O’Reilly

Joseph "Jay" Patrick O’Reilly of Wellesley, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on May 12th, 2022.
He was 76 years old. Born on July 9, 1945 in Boston to the late Joseph and Kathleen (Field) O'Reilly, Jay is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years Bette (Farrar) O'Reilly, daughter Patricia Berlinghieri and her husband James of Lynnfield, son Thomas and his fiance Sarah Kennedy of Providence, RI, grandchildren Joseph and Reilly Berlinghieri of Lynnfield, and many additional family members and friends. He was also a loving brother to the late Gail O'Reilly.
Raised in Milton, Jay embodied America's favorite pastime, riding the "T" into Fenway to cheer on the Sox. Jay was introduced to golf when his mother brought him to Wollaston Golf Club to caddy and the game quickly became a lifelong passion of his. Years later, Jay would become the Caddy Master at Wollaston and was a scratch golfer during his prime years of playing.
Jay learned his deep sense of integrity and respect for others through what he regarded as the "greatest game ever played." Jay used the etiquette of the game as a roadmap of how to be as a person and an example for his children and grandchildren. In the off season, to support his golf habit, he tended bar at Anthony's Pier 4. After attending Boston State College, he began an accomplished career that brought him from Pan Am Airlines to The Green Company where he worked for 35 years and most recently held the position of Vice President of Property Management until his retirement. Jay also served as past President of the Community Associations Institute, New England Chapter and could be found on Christmas morning serving meals to the homeless of Boston alongside his family.
As a young adult, Jay loved his summers in Falmouth, playing golf, softball and spending time with his childhood friends, Chris Glynn and Chris Coughlan.
After getting married, Jay and Bette lived in Sandwich before settling in Wellesley to raise their two children. Above all, Jay's greatest accomplishment was his family. He and Bette did everything together - they were best friends. Jay loved coaching the kid's various sports, teaching them how to play tennis, volunteering at local golf tournaments, family hikes in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, sharing his favorite music, road trips and all things history. Jay was always available to offer advice, talk golf or just have a good old fashioned conversation. Jay was loved and respected by anyone who knew him. He was a gentle, sweet and authentic person. He will be remembered for his charm, kind nature, those blue eyes and killer smile.
A special thank you to the medical staff at Good Shepherd Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. The family would also like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all of the Medical Professionals at The Brigham, Dana Farber, Newton Wellesley Hospital and the Newton Wellesley Pain Center who cared for Jay over the last several years.
A Funeral Mass for Jay was celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, in Wellesley. Following the services Jay was laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, 148 Brook St. in Wellesley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jay's memory to: The Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund at www.ouimet.org or to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinerschildrens.org. For guestbook, gfdoherty.com.
Funeral arrangements were by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
