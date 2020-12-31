Judith Ann Alexander

Judith Ann “Judy” Alexander of Milton passed away on Dec. 23, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Judy grew up in Milton and was a graduate of Milton High School. She received her undergraduate degree in history from Mount Holyoke College and her master’s degree in education from Bridgewater State University.
Judy began her professional career at the Greenlodge Elementary School in Dedham, where she taught from 1957 to 1968. She subsequently established and taught in the Gifted and Talented student program at the Furnace Brook School in Quincy from 1968 to 1973. In 1973, she became principal of McKay School in Beverly, a post she held until her retirement in 1990.
Judy was a lifelong lover of history, books, sports. and the arts. She loved the Boston Symphony and was a long-time season ticket holder. She adored travel, making countless trips across the globe. She was also a passionate tennis enthusiast and was proud of having traveled to attend all the ATP major tennis tournaments.
Judy was predeceased by her parents Benjamin R. and Muriel H. Alexander. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Mary Jane Alexander of Milton; her nieces Jane Alexander of Grand Marais, Minnesota, Susie Alexander Viguerie of Atlanta, Georgia, and Kate Alexander Catudal of Milton; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Her kindness, sharp wit, and generosity will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family interment service was held in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton Office of Philanthropy, 199 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186.
To send the Alexander family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
