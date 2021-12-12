Judith G. Hart

Judith G. (O'Neill) Hart, 83, passed away on Nov. 23, 2021 at her home in Walpole. Born in Milton on Dec. 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Virginia (Ryan) O'Neill. She was raised in Milton, where she graduated from Milton High School with the Class of 1955. Following her graduation, Judy continued her education at Mount Ida Junior College.
In addition to raising her three daughters, Judy enjoyed a long career as a residential realtor at both her own firm for a time and agencies such as Coldwell Banker, Century 21, and more.
Throughout her life, Judy loved to travel, especially enjoying spending time by the ocean in the Caribbean and exploring the continent of Africa. As an avid golfer, she was a longtime member of the Walpole Country Club, where she enjoyed socializing with friends and colleagues.
She looked forward to gathering with extended family and friends to enjoy a good meal with lots of laughs. Back at home, Judy loved spending time with her Scottish Terriers.
Loving mother of Carolyn Hart of Middletown, Rhode Island, Deanne "Dee" Hart of Upton, and the late Nancy Hart, who disappeared overseas in December of 1987, Judy was the devoted sister of Stephen O'Neill.
A funeral service took place at James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home in Walpole. Interment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306.
