ulia M. Blackbourn passed away suddenly on Sept. 20, 2019 at age 75.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sept. 24, 1943, and grew up in Spooner and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from Shorewood High School, attended college at UW-Milwaukee, and did post-graduate studies at UW-Platteville and the University of Dubque, with additional classwork at Harvard, where she worked and retired after many years in the Molecular and Cellular Biology Department.
She leaves siblings Margaret E. Thorne and her husband Rick and Fred W. Pierce, all of Wisconsin, and many friends and associates, including Robert W. Wolff of Milton.
Julia loved her family and friends. Her fascination and enthusiasm for truth guided her research work for historical relationships and family mysteries and she loved every step along the way. She was a beautiful and talented artist, enjoyed music and kept melody in her heart, and was always looking for adventure on new or well-worn paths. A spark that gave her joy was the opportunity to share her generous spirit and care with other, as all friends were her family.
Julia’s life will be celebrated at St. Michael’s Church on 112 Randolph Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. A small amount of handicapped parking is available behind the church, with access via a drive off Randolph Avenue with clearly marked signage. On-street parking is available.
In lieu of flowers, contribute to a charity of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.