Julianne M. Scott

Julianne M. “Julie” Scott, 30, of Milton died at home surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with addiction.
Loving daughter of Mary M. and the late Kevin G. Scott, she was the loving sister of Jennifer Forry of Brookline, Christopher Scott of Coventry, Connecticut, Kaitlyn Robichaud of Berkley, Kevin Scott of Canton, and Timothy Scott of Easton; sister-in-law of Ryan Forry, Nicholas Robichaud, Kristin Scott, and Andrea Scott; cherished granddaughter of Margaret Krim and the late Robert Krim and George and Louise Scott; and loving aunt of Liam, Aiden, Kevin, Tommy, and Morgan.
She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Sept. 1 at St. Mary of the Hills Church. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
