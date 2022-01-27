June M. (Flaherty) Croke, age 96, of Quincy, formerly of Milton passed away January 23. Born and raised in Dorchester she graduated from Dorchester High for Girls. She worked for MIT Lincoln Labs prior to raising her family. Later in life she was a successful Real Estate Broker in Milton. June was actively involved with Catholic Charities. She was an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milton for over 50 years where she was a member of the church choir. She was an active member of the Milton Community and a devoted wife and mother to her three children. June and Bud enjoyed summers in Falmouth and in their later years spending the winter months in Florida where they developed lasting friendships.
Beloved wife of the late Edward F. “Bud” Croke. Mother of June M. Buckley and her husband Keith of Braintree, Peter T. Croke and his wife Jean of Marshfield, and Elizabeth “Betsy” Stiritz and her husband Kent of Squantum. Grandmother of Katelyn M. Buckley of NY, Timothy Buckley and his wife Brenna of Peabody, Christopher, Shauna and Oliva Croke all of Marshfield and Harland Stiritz of Tewksbury. Sister of Betty McSweeney of Bridgewater and the late Edward N. Flaherty. She was also blessed by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home located at 326 Granite Ave., Milton Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth’s Church, Milton Friday morning at 11:30 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to Boston Catholic TV at www.catholictv.org. For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
(0) comments
