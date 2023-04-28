June Nordblom Robinson passed away at home in Milton on April 22, 2023 at the age of 92, surrounded by family.
Born on April 21, 1931 in Quincy to Robert Campbell Nordblom and Marjorie Payson Coburn Nordblom, she was the younger sister of the ever-so-kind, late Rodger Payson Nordblom. She grew up in the Wollaston area of Quincy. In the seventh grade, she entered Milton Academy where, at age 14, she met the love of her life, Jack Robinson.
June graduated from Milton in 1949, heading first to Bennett Junior College and then to Vassar College. Following their junior years in college, June and Jack were married at her family’s summer home in Harwich Port on Cape Cod and, just last summer, gathered with family a few miles from where they were married in 1952 to celebrate 70 wonderful years of marriage.
June interrupted her college education to marry Jack and begin their great adventure together. They spent the next four years in California and Rhode Island, with Jack serving on active duty with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and June attending to their two baby girls, Pixie and Leslie.
Following this, they returned to Milton, which became their home base for the remainder of their wonderful lives together. June graduated from Boston University in 1960 with a degree in political science. Soon thereafter her two boys, Richard and Mark, were born.
June was a committed and active member of many organizations. A passionate lifelong learner herself, she believed strongly in the importance of education as the way to create opportunity and understanding among people. She served on the Board of Trustees of Milton Academy and the North Bennet Street School in Boston.
June loved studying art and history together. For a time, she studied under the Chinese painter Madam Fan Tchunpi, whose work is displayed at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) in Boston where June later served on the Ladies Committee (now The Associates).
As an MFA Gallery Instructor for decades, June spent many mornings introducing Boston Public High School students to the world of art. In the latter years of her career at the MFA, June was involved in a program to provide museum tours to the blind. Her passion for art and history and belief in community found further expression in her many years of service on the Board of Directors of the Forbes House Museum in Milton, where she also served as Board Chair.
June was a long-time member of the congregation of St. Michael’s Church, serving on the Vestry and the Flower Guild. With this as her introduction to floral design, she went on to establish a business, along with her partners, providing flowers for weddings and other special occasions. Also, as a lifelong member of the Milton Garden Club, she mentored generations of gardeners and flower arrangers, sharing her talent for design and love of nature.
June was, above all, “a people person.” Life was about making connections with others and being open to all. This led her to become involved in the Milton Public Library Foundation. It was her way of giving back to the community, where, when she first moved to Milton, she obtained her Library card which made her feel “really part of this community.”
As a sports enthusiast, June was a competitive sailor during summers on the Cape. She undertook long distance sailing adventures that included cruising in the Caribbean, Maine, Nova Scotia, and a North Sea crossing. She enjoyed hiking and camping in the White Mountains in her younger years, and skiing, tennis, and golf for decades. June was also a competent partner playing bridge with Jack, whether in competitive groups or enjoying a quiet evening with close friends.
June was an avid traveler, taking trips with Jack over the years that spanned the globe, including New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Scandinavia, and many European countries including the Balkans and Greece, as well as Turkey, Czech Republic, and Russia. She ventured afar to Egypt and China with the like-minded Gallery Instructors. Wherever she went, she often arrived home with treasures from local artisans in celebration of the unique cultures around the world.
Through the years, it was family gatherings that she loved most dearly. June’s happiest moments were when she was surrounded by family, whether gathered at holidays, cookouts on Nauset beach, skiing at Wildcat Mountain with kids, nieces, and nephews or gatherings to celebrate family birthdays. She particularly savored Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, filled with the warmth of shared traditions.
Known to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as “JJ,” she had a zest for life and created happy moments for all of those around her. As she herself frequently acknowledged, “I’ve had a great life.”
June is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Dr. John (Jack) Robinson of Milton and her four children and their spouses, Ailene Robinson (Tom Lewis), Leslie Will (Anthony Will), Richard Robinson (Carolyn Payne) and Mark Robinson (Tisa Hughes), 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, John (Jack) Robinson.
A celebration of June’s life will be held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on 112 Randolph Ave. in Milton on June 23 at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to one of the organizations that meant so much to June: The Forbes House Museum, 215 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186, or online at https://www.forbeshousemuseum.org/fhm-fund/.St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 112 Randolph Ave. Milton, MA 02186 or online at https://www.stmichaelsmilton.org.MFA Boston, for the benefit of The Artful Healing Program, Attn: Stephanie Heinbeck, Museum of Fine Arts-Boston, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115.
