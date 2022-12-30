Karen Kinnealey, 79, of Squantum, wife of Joseph L. Rainville, passed away on Dec. 23, 2022 after a short illness.
Karen, along with her twin sister Moya,was born on Dec. 18,1943 to the late Arthur J. and Eleanor Kinnealey (née Wedberg) of Milton. She and Moya joined their older brother, the late Joseph A. Kinnealey, and later welcomed a younger sister, Ann Kinnealey Millman.
Karen loved – and was loved by – her close knit extended family of Kinnealey uncles, aunts, and cousins, who all lived within blocks of each other in Milton.
Karen married the love of her life, Joseph Rainville, in 1986, and he survives her. Together, they traveled the world, danced to ABBA, enjoyed close friendships, and were devoted parishioners and volunteers at Star of the Sea Church, Divine Mercy Parish Sacred Heart Church, and honorary members of the First Church of Squantum.
Karen volunteered extensively within the Catholic community in Quincy, including serving as Eucharistic Minister during masses, at nursing homes, and as a part of the Funeral Ministry. Karen described this as "a calling."
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marissa Rainville Smith and her husband John, and Evan Rainville.
Karen loved people and had a keen eye for fashion, and these attributes were woven through her full and joyful life. She was a graduate of Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart and Newton College/Boston College.
After graduation, she took her sense of style to the prestigious buyers’ training program at Filene's. She loved working in retail, combining her flare for fashion and her love of helping others.
Karen later earned a M.Ed degree from Boston University and transitioned into teaching textiles and merchandising at Mount Ida College, where she would chaperone her students to New York Fashion Week each year.
She continued to help people throughout her career, including roles in human resources and employee relations, at organizations including the City of Newton. In her retirement, she taught English to non-native speakers at Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center.
Karen was a beloved and devoted sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, stepmother, grandmother, godmother, and mother figure to generations of Kinnealeys, Mahlmans, Tylers, Donahues, and Rainvilles, and she will be missed beyond words.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish Sacred Heart Church in Quincy at 12:30 p.m. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karen may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356 or Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.
See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
