Katelyn Simeone

Katelyn O'Sullivan Simeone of Kingston, formerly of Milton, died suddenly on Oct. 21, 2020, at the age of 38.
Katelyn’s natural beauty and charm would light up every room she entered. Her unending well of love spread to every family member, animal, and stranger that was lucky enough to cross her path.
Katelyn’s love of music and the arts permeated through every fiber of her being. Her keen eye captured endless beautiful photographs.
Katelyn was the wife of John P. Simeone of Marshfield; beloved daughter of Virginia M. O’Sullivan of Milton and the late Timothy “Chris” O’Sullivan; loving sister of Kelly and her husband Sean McGillowey and Timothy C. O’Sullivan, all of Milton; cherished aunt of Jack and Patrick McGillowey; daughter-in-law of John and Margie Simeone of Marshfield; sister-in-law of Teresa Cazeault and Maria Simeone and their families; dear godmother of Kendall Kelleher; and dear friend of Erik Bischoff. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, here and in Ireland.
A funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Burial took place in Milton Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Katelyn’s memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.