Katherine Haynes Dunphy passed away on Feb. 8, 2022 at the age of 80, one month after her beloved husband of 56 years.
Katherine Anne Haynes was born on Aug. 18, 1941. She was a graduate of Milton High School (1958) and Manhattanville College (1962), where she majored in physics. As a young woman, she was a computer programmer at Raytheon.
In 1965, she married Dr. James Francis Dunphy, also of Milton.
Kathie and Jim raised four children: Jim, Susan, Laura, and Libby. They had six grandchildren: Amy, Liam, Nate, Emily, May, and Josie. Kathie and Jim were wonderful parents and grandparents.
Kathie was predeceased by her husband Jim and her brother William Haynes. Kathie is survived by her siblings Mary Louise Kuhlman, Christopher Haynes, and Martha Haynes.
Kathie loved Milton and used her talents in many volunteer public service roles over four decades to benefit the community. She was a Town Meeting member and served on the Warrant Committee.
Kathie broke the glass ceiling when she was elected as the first woman selectman in Milton (1993-1999). As a selectman, she was instrumental in capping and developing the landfill and securing funding to improve the town's water and sewer infrastructure.
Kathie was Milton's representative on the Massachusetts Water Resources Advisory Board for 22 years and chaired the board from 2001 to 2015. Her decades of volunteer work for the MWRA promoted safe and affordable water and sewer service to the region.
Kathie was both exceptionally brilliant and incredibly kind. She cared deeply about the world and strived to improve the lives of others.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Remembrance will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church at 350 Reedsdale Road in Milton on March 7 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Milton Cemetery.
To send the Dunphy family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.