Kathleen Crowell

Kathleen (Markunas) Crowell of Milton passed away on the morning of Dec. 21, 2021, having changed the world for the better for 41 years.
Katie lived life to the fullest, even after being diagnosed with Stage-4 breast cancer during her second pregnancy. Her strength was not only physical but truly came from within. She was a wonderful, loving and active mother, wife, and Milton community member.
To her husband, she was heart stoppingly gorgeous and the best thing that ever happened to him. To her children, she was Momma, always there to care and reassure. To those who knew her, she was kind, caring, outgoing, funny, energetic, and inspirational. To her friends, she was a badass. As an athlete and a runner, she was strong, tenacious, and tough as nails.
She ran and completed over 30 marathons and several ultra-marathons, including a 100k race in the mountains of Vermont. For over a decade, each year in May she would celebrate her birthday by running her age in miles.
When cancer prevented her from working full time, she devoted her efforts to being a mom, a volunteer, and a fundraiser. She raised tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research in the six and a half years she lived with metastatic breast cancer.
Katie was an activist who supported Dana-Farber research funds, the Dr. Susan Love Foundation, and the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. She also championed Globe Santa, Christmas in the City, and the Karen Wellington Foundation.
Katie volunteered with her children’s PTO for several years, ultimately serving as president. She was an advocate for MBC awareness and one of her countless lasting impacts was that she helped create a support group at Dana-Farber for other young women living with this disease.
Katie’s two daughters were the center of her existence. Each entered the world in a dramatic fashion: Lizzy was born during an October blizzard in 2011 and Grace was born during a break in chemotherapy in 2015. Through it all, Katie was a calm and steady influence who brought normalcy to her children’s lives and documented every moment with thousands of photographs.
By looking at Katie, you would never know that she was in active cancer treatment for over six years. She was determined to keep joy in her life even when things were hard. She embraced everyone she met with a smile and kept them laughing with her wry humor. “Grace and Grit” was her motto and she not only lived it, she thrived. She made the world around her a better place and continues to inspire so many; her memory will live on as a blessing for everyone who knew her.
Katie leaves her husband and best friend Mike, her daughters Lizzy and Grace, her parents, George and Marie Markunas of Avon, her brother Chris Markunas of Boston, her brother David Markunas of Mansfield, his wife Becky and their children Josephine and Myles, and friends and extended family far too numerous to mention. She loved them all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests supporting “Basic Research/Discover Science” at the Dana- Farber Cancer Institute or the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.
To send the O’Shea family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
