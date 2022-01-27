Kathleen Earle, Ann to her family and friends, formerly from Milton, passed away suddenly on Jan. 9, 2022 in West Charleston, VT.
Beloved wife of Richard Earle, mother to Lisa Coull and husband Stu of Milton and Ricky Earle of West Charleston, VT., Ann was grandmother (Grammy) to Kyle and Dylan Coull; Auntie to Linda Lee Earle Millstein of Highland, MD; and dear sister-in-law to Linda Earle of Milton.
Ann and Rich lived most of their lives in Milton until they built their retirement home in Vermont. Ann enjoyed being a homemaker for many years before she assisted Rich in managing their business: Edward Blondell Oil Company.
Services are private, but donations can be made in her honor to the Milton Animal League.
