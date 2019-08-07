Kathleen M. (Shields) Lovett of Milton passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer.
Kathleen was born in Dorchester to the late William and Mary Shields. She grew up in St. Mark’s Parish and, after marriage, moved to Milton in 1969. She was the beloved wife of William R. Lovett and the loving mother of six children, William and his wife Kimberly of Franklin, Christopher and his wife Mary Lou of Abington, Maryellen Crosse and her husband Michael of Weymouth, Daniel and his wife Victoria, Patrick and his wife Deidre and Brendan and his wife Katie, all of Milton. She was the proud nana of 19 grandchildren. Kathleen was the sister of Joseph Shields and his wife Ruth of Walpole and John Shields and his wife Martha of Harwich as well as the late Elizabeth Shea and William Shields. She was the sister-in-law of Joan Shields of Woburn. She also leaves behind her cherished extended family, including many nieces and nephews.
Kathleen graduated from St. Mark’s School, Notre Dame Academy, Emmanuel College, and earned a Master’s Degree in Education at Boston State Teacher’s College. For over fifty years, she was a devoted parishioner at St. Elizabeth Church and volunteer as a faith formation teacher, Christian service committee member and choir member. She was also active with the Milton Council on Aging, a neighborhood book club, and a Milton walking group. Kathleen was a teacher before her children were born. After they had grown, she worked as an assistant clerk with Milton Visiting Nurses and a substitute teacher in the Boston School System.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Thursday August 8 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Interment Milton Cemetery.
If you wish, donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to St. Elizabeth Parish or Milton Council on Aging.
For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
