Kathleen Teresa (Carroll) Connor of Milton, originally from Dorchester, died on Feb. 13, 2020, when she was joyously welcomed to heaven by her husband of 60 years, the late Roger T. Connor, and sons Daniel, K. Michael, and Paul. She was the daughter of the late Christopher and Eileen Carroll of Limerick, Ireland, and Dorchester.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Roger and his wife Ruthann of Poughkeepsie, New York; Kevin and his wife Melissa of Austin, Texas; Eileen and her husband Bill of Long Valley, New Jersey; and Laurie Masterson of West Warwick, Rhode Island.
Kathleen was a loving grandmother to Daniel, John, Christopher, Narise, Roger, and Liam Connor; Megan Cotter and her husband Chris; and Kathleen, Maggie, and Elizabeth Callahan. She was great grandmother to Emily, Joseph, and Charles Cotter and Elijah Connor.
Kathleen was a long-time administrative assistant at Milton Academy and volunteered at the front desk at Milton Hospital for over 20 years. She and Roger were active members of the Boston College Class of 1952 and loved traveling all over the world. They enjoyed living at Pine Tree Brook in Milton before Kathleen moved to Fuller Village in 2019 where she recently made many wonderful new friends.
Special thanks to her neighbor, Ginny Hamel, and the South Shore VNA and Hospice.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Saint Agatha Church in East Milton. Private interment will be in Milton Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St., Milton, MA 02186.
