Kathryn C. (Noonan) Grande of Naples, FL and Osterville, formerly of Milton, died on Jan. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born in Boston, Kathryn was a world traveler who lived overseas in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Singapore. She was loyal, kind, generous, loved her family, and adored her grandchildren. She would always find a way to connect with someone on a personal level.
With a vast, almost encyclopedic knowledge (and deep Boston roots), many would find a friend in Kathryn. Her laugh and genuine kindness brought a glow into any room that she graced. She never forgot any of the relationships that she built here and around the world. Her strength was unimaginable. She was a remarkable woman who touched many lives and will be sorely missed.
Beloved wife of 60 years of Ralph J., she was the daughter of the late Julia T. (Lydon) and Patrick F. Noonan; mother of Michael J. Grande and his wife Lisa of Atlanta, GA, Stephen J. Grande and his wife Meg of Milton, Jacqueline Grande Mullen and her husband Christopher of Milton, and the late Caroline Grande; grandmother of Brian Grande as well as twins Caroline and Kate Mullen; and sister of Jean Kelly of Vero Beach, FL and Osterville, William Noonan of Bartlett, N.H., Debra Walsh of Pepperell, and the late James Noonan.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Burial was in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Kathryn C. Grande can be made out to the Targeted Therapy for Acute Leukemia Fund and mailed to MGH c/o Development Office, Attn: Lauren Dello Russo, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
