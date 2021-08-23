Kevin W. Leary of Boston passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 10, 2021. He was 80.
Kevin graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College in 1962 and served his country as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1965.
Kevin was a man of great charm and wit. After a long career in the investment business, he founded VPNE Parking Solutions in 1990; a company he successfully built with his son Kevin J. Leary.
Kevin had a heart as wide as the world. A recovering alcoholic, he openly shared his personal struggles. He inspired many, believing in them when they didn’t believe in themselves. He lived the principles of love, kindness, and compassion by giving generously of his time and resources to help those less fortunate.
Kevin was an active member of many boards and supported several others, including Boston Health Care for the Homeless, Nativity Prep, Laboure College, Project Place, the Gavin Foundation, The Phoenix, Rodman Ride for Kids, Camp Harborview, and Christmas in the City.
Kevin’s family was the joy of his life. He was the loving husband of Mary Kelleher and devoted father of Nora Leary and her husband Dan Corey of Milton, Kevin J. Leary and his wife Jenna of Scituate, Matthew Leary and his wife Annie of Wakefield, Timothy Leary and his wife Sarah of Milton, Erica Prince and her husband Kevin of Walpole, and Tess Grande and her husband Jonathan of Milton.
One of his greatest joys was spending time with his 16 grandchildren; Colin, Michael, Erin, Patrick, Kara, Liam, Ruby, Georgia, Cecilia, Zeke, Sam, Nate, Grace, Connor, Declan, and Fiona. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Kevin is also survived by his brother Joseph Leary and his sisters Patsy Dowling and Betty Horrigan.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.
In lieu of flowers, honor Kevin by donating to the any of the organizations that meant the most to him, including Boston Health Care for the Homeless, Nativity Prep, Laboure College, Project Place, The Gavin Foundation, The Phoenix, Rodman Ride for Kids, Camp Harborview, or Christmas in the City.
To send the Leary family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
