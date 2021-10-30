Kirk P. Jackson, Esq.

Kirk Proctor Jackson, Esq., departed this life suddenly in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on August 17, 2021.
He is predeceased by his parents: Tyler Proctor Jackson and Pearl Lucille Corbin Jackson of Yonkers, NY.
As a youth, Kirk attended St. Peter's Catholic School and Yonkers High School where he was recognized as an athletic superstar and community outreach facilitator. Kirk earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Syracuse University in 1977. In 1979, Kirk ran for public office for 4th Ward Councilman in the City of Yonkers and lost to the incumbent by only 500 votes. Kirk was a true inspiration for other minorities to become politically involved. He was also a veteran, serving in both the U.S. Army and Airforce. Later in his military career, he was assigned to the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY. In 1987, he received his Juris Doctorate from Boston College Law School.
Kirk was a former Student Law Clerk for Federal Magistrate Judge Joyce London Alexander and was a former member of the Mass Bar Association’s Judicial Nominating Committee. He began his law career as an Associate at the prestigious Goulston and Storrs, P.C. Later, he began his own practice while participating in a joint venture law firm on State Street in Boston with Terrence L. Parker Esq. and Erick Jean Esq. Kirk and Attorney Jean founded what was then the only minority-owned real estate boutique law firm in Massachusetts, called: “Jackson and Jean”.
He was later employed as the Senior Manager for Development, Dispositions and In-Store Retail for Ahold USA (Stop & Shop Supermarket Companies) from 2007-2016 and went on to become the Senior Manager of Real Estate and Asset Management for Massachusetts Port Authority. From 2016-2018, Kirk served with distinction as the Assistant Secretary of Transportation for MassDOT, under Gov. Charles Baker.
Additionally, Kirk served as President of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association from 1991-1992. He was a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and accepted as an official member in The American Legion. He was selected for inclusion as a member of the 2010/2011 edition of Montclair Publishing’s “Who’s who in Real Estate.”
He also made important contributions to the ongoing fight against hatred and intolerance in America, wherein, his name is added to the Wall of Tolerance in Montgomery, Alabama, “to provide inspiration to all those who choose to take a stand against hatred.”
Kirk was a righteous man, a family man, and a well-respected man, who lived a life full of meaning with boundless kindness and compassion. He loved to socialize and always wore a smile. He enjoyed traveling, cars and every sport imaginable, as well as jazz music and gardening. Kirk had an energetic personality and enjoyed making others laugh with his storytelling. Kirk was an outstanding attorney, amazing son, devoted husband and father, and treasured brother and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Aisha Saunders-Jackson of Milton and two children: Jarad Saunders of Chicago and Mikalia Jackson of Milton. Also, he leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings: Tyler Kent Jackson, Yonkers, NY, Gaye Corselli, Yonkers, NY and Dawn Norman of Virginia. Also, his beloved in-laws, aunts and cousins, and a host of nieces, nephews, and godchildren. This incredible man of God touched so many hearts.
A private memorial service was held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1257 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to A.J. Spears Funeral Home in Cambridge.
