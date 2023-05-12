Kristin Glynn Kubera, 23, of Milton passed away on May 9, 2023.
Kristin grew up in Milton in a loving home with warmhearted neighbors. She graduated from Fontbonne Academy in the National Honors Society and French National Honors Society in 2018.
Kristin went on to graduate from UMass Amherst with two bachelor’s degrees, studying psychology and legal studies. She was a genuine and caring friend who was beloved by many classmates from high school and college.
Kristin was proud to work for IATSE Local 11 Boston Stagehand Union for many years and followed in the footsteps of many family members to become an official member of the union. Kristin was a licensed meditator and thrilled to begin working full-time as a production coordinator for Rafanelli Events, a job she adored.
Kristin loved life and lived it to the fullest. She made beautiful artwork, decorated every room immaculately, and was well on her way to hike every 4,000 ft mountain in New Hampshire. Kristin loved to listen to country music, dance in the kitchen, and play the piano for family after Christmas dinner.
She completed tasks from her bucket list early and often, such as catching the first wave on her very first try at surfing in Hawaii and skydiving without telling her mom until after she landed.
Kristin’s true passion was her value and love for her family. She often said her fondest memories were at her grandmother’s family house in Scituate. You could always find her sitting on the porch to watch the sun rise and set over the ocean.
She was the beloved daughter of Kerry (Glynn) Kubera of Milton and the late Michael E. Kubera; devoted sister of Cameron Kubera and Thomas Kubera of Milton; cherished granddaughter of Peggy (Lunny) Glynn of Milton, the late Thomas P. Glynn, Rosemary (Norton) Kubera of Quincy, Karen (DeBellis) Kubera of Randolph, and the late Edward Kubera; adored niece of Colleen Glynn of North Reading, Mary O’Connor and her husband David of Dorchester, Patrick Glynn and his wife Alycia Marucci of Belmont, Christine McGraw of Norwood, Cheryl Bailey and her husband Robert of Abington, and Mark Kubera and his wife Susan Adamchek of Quincy; and loving cousin of Bryan, Brendan, Matthew, Catie, Maddie, Patrick Jr., Molly, Mackenzie, Kasie, and Madison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha Parish at 432 Adams St. in Milton on May 17th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private at a later date. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home at 460 Granite Ave. in, East Milton Square will be on May 16th from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kristin may be made to an organization close to her heart, Comfort Zone Camp (www.comfortzonecamp.org), which is a non-profit bereavement camp for children experiencing the loss of a primary caregiver or sibling. Kristin attended CZC as a child and later volunteered to support other grieving youth.
Donations in memory of Kristin can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
To leave the Kubera and Glynn families a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
