Lawrence H. Foley of Milton and Humarock passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 20, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Sheila (Sullivan) Foley, in 2011. He is survived by his four children: Lawrence and his wife Kimberly of Milton, Joanne Luca and her husband Chris of Milton, Sean and his wife Melissa of Braintree, and Shelagh O’Brien and her husband Chris of Milton.
Larry was the beloved “Papa” to 12 grandchildren – Meghan, Emma and Ashley Foley; Jack and Bobby Luca; Taylor, Sheila, Seamus, and Charlotte Foley; and Ciara, Mairead, and Braeden O’Brien. Showering them with love and leadership on a daily basis, he created a special bond with each of his grandchildren. He regularly attended their games, dance recitals, and school events and without fail remembered their birthdays with a highly cherished card.
Larry grew up in Brookline, a proud resident of The Farm. He attended St. Mary’s elementary school and was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He went on to graduate from Boston College, completing a lifetime of Catholic education.
Larry dedicated his life to helping others, professionally and most importantly philanthropically, supporting countless charitable organizations. He served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Dix, N.J. He was a proud member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company.
Larry was the consummate salesman, driven to succeed by a work ethic instilled in him by his parents and perhaps from his early work experience as a batboy for the Boston Red Sox from 1950 to 1954, accompanying the team on a road trip each summer. Perhaps it was on these road trips that ignited his love of travel and adventure. Certainly his experience with the Red Sox provided him with countless tales and funny stories that he would share for years.
Larry pursued his professional career with enthusiasm and determination. After years of working for larger companies, he founded his own distribution business in 1975, independently representing various medical device manufacturers. Later he established Life Instrument Corporation, a manufacturer of specialty surgical instruments for orthopedic and spine surgery. He promoted his instruments at medical conventions all over the world. He was a fixture at spine conferences, displaying his products and establishing relationships with surgeons, nurses and industry professionals whom he would welcome into his booth with his infectious smile.
Larry loved his work and traveled extensively to promote his products but he was most happy to be surrounded by his family with a cold glass of Chardonnay. He enjoyed “Life on the River” in Humarock and a seat at the bar at the Bridgwaye Inn. He looked forward to his weekly dinners with friends at La Scala, Abby Park, Common Market, and Wollaston Golf Club. He had countless friends, and all were entertained by his charming personality, quick wit, and at times rascally sense of humor.
Larry was the brother of Lorraine Kickham and the late Elaine Engel and Sally Foley. He was the son of Sarah (Langdon) and Lawrence Foley of Brookline. He was the brother-in-law of Joan and Dave McLucas of Winchester, Maureen and the late Charles O’Neil of Orlando, Joseph and the late Eileen Leary, and Frank Engel of Winchester. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who loved Uncle Larry. In recent years, he enjoyed a friendship with Margo Brunelli of Harwich Port and Pompano Beach, Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Church on 350 Reedsdale Road in Milton on May 29 at 10 a.m. Visiting hours were at Dolan Funeral Home. Relatives and friends were invited. Internment was in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Mary Ann Brett Food Pantry, c/o St. Teresa of Calcutta, 800 Columbia Road, Dorchester, MA 02125, Memo line: In memory of Lawrence Foley or The Foley Family Paraganglioma Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Attn. Angelle M. Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445, Memo line: Foley Family Fund wwwdanafarber.org/give.
For further information or to send the Foley family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.