Lawrence P. Donnelly Jr.

Lawrence P. “Larry” Donnelly Jr., of East Milton and formerly of Dorchester Lower Mills, died peacefully, two weeks short of his 87th birthday, on April 15, 2021.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (Flanigan) Donnelly, he is survived by two sons, Lawrence P. “Larry” Donnelly of Wicklow, Ireland and Thomas J. "Tommy" Donnelly of East Milton; their wives Eileen and Jesse; and grandchildren Seán, Larry, and Tommy.
Larry is also survived by his siblings, Louise Lydon of Milton, Paul Donnelly of Beacon Hill, and Brian Donnelly of Dennis, as well by many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, close friends, neighbors, and former colleagues in the United States, Ireland, and Scotland.
A U. S. Army veteran, he was a retired federal administrative law judge and state administrative judge and a graduate of St. Gregory’s School, Hyde Park High School, Stonehill College, and New England Law - Boston.
Larry was a wonderful, kind, and intelligent gentleman who, above all, was a dedicated husband and father. He will be missed by many who take comfort now from his being reunited with Mary, the love of his life. The family would like to thank the staff at Winter Valley and South Cove Manor, where he spent his final years.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Agatha Church in Milton. Interment was in Milton Cemetery..
To send the Donnelly family a condolence message, visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
