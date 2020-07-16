Lawrence W. DeCelle Jr., 92, of Quincy, formerly of Milton, passed away on July 11, 2020, at Season’s Hospice in Milton, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Quincy, he was educated in Quincy schools and went on to serve in the Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict.
Larry graduated from Newman Preparatory Academy and in 1957 received his associate in engineering degree from the Lincoln Institute of Northeastern University.
He worked as the chief engineer for A.A. Will in Milton before joining the Engineering Department of the Town of Milton in 1967. In 1973, when the Department of Public Works was established, he became its first director and worked for the town before retiring in 1993.
Larry was an active member of the Milton Kiwanis Club, serving as its president in 1986 and 1987. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 114 in Milton, the Neighborhood Club in Quincy, the Milton Knights of Columbus, Massachusetts Municipal Engineers, Massachusetts Tree Wardens and Foresters, the New England Waterworks Association, and the Massachusetts Highway Association.
Larry was an avid sports fan, played AAA baseball and slow and fast pitch softball for many years, and was a member of the Cunningham Men’s Bowling League.
Beloved husband of Marta R. (Casta) DeCelle, he was the father of Denise DeCelle and partner Robert Masters of Quincy, Mary G. Connolly and husband Jack of Milton, James S. DeCelle and wife Sheila of Walpole, Joyce M. Zavas of New Hampshire, Martha C. DeCelle of Weymouth, and the late Lawrence W. DeCelle III.
He was the brother of Lois Reviere of Kingston, Marilyn Sebastianmelli of Ohio, and the late Robert DeCelle and Barbara Carew. He was also survived by 19 grandchildren and by 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agatha Church in Milton on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. with burial in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute at www.floatinghospital.org. For complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
