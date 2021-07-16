Leo P. Lasis, 90, of Milton, originally from Maspeth. N.Y., passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021.
Leo, a former 25-year employee at Instron Corp. in Canton, served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Woodson and was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Legion.
Cherished husband of the late Theresa A. Lasis, Leo was the loving brother of Lillian Gordek; devoted father of John W. Lasis and his girlfriend Kelly Raymond of Weymouth and Janet McDonagh and her husband Michael of Sandwich; and loving Papa to Jonathan Lasis, Jessica Micelli, Caroline Moniz, Kristen McDonagh, and Ryan McDonagh. He had three great grandchildren: Madison, Adalynn, and Kennedy.
Leo was born in Maspeth, N.Y. on March 17, 1931 to John and Adele Lasis. He grew up close to his brother Albert and sister Lillian. Leo married the love of his life, Theresa (“Terry”), to whom he was married for 61 years before her recent passing.
An avid sports fan, especially of the New York Giants, Leo was always watching a sporting event. Leo enjoyed bowling, golfing, dancing, and having a good time. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Burial was in Milton Cemetery.
