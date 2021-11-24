Leona Hoey

Leona (Ely) Hoey of Milton passed away on Nov. 14, 2021.
Born in Chelsea, she was raised in South Boston and attended Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston.
Leona loved spending time with her grandchildren, painting, and scrimshaw. She taught art at Fontbonne Academy in Milton for many years.
Beloved wife of the late James M. Hoey, she was the mother of Paul Joseph Ely, Jeannine Berman and Roseanne Marx, and Michelle Hoey Brooks; loving grandmother of Spencer and Haley Marx, Hannah, Sarah and Joshua Berman, James Michael "Seamus" Hoey II, and Jessica Brooks; and sister of Leo Ely Jr., Joseph Michael Ely, Richard Ely, Elaine Ely, Sandra Norris, and Marti Cantrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org or the Pat Roach Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043 or any cancer organization of your choice.
For a complete obituary and guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
