Lewis Park

Lewis (Grampy) Park was born in Milton and died in Milton, and that’s how he wanted it. He went peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones, in his home in Milton. He was loved by everyone he ever met and was known to many in the town. He died on Dec. 2.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of World War II. He then served the Town of Milton for over 40 years, working closely with the Wire Department and the Fire Department doing fire alarms and street lights.
Beloved husband of 40 years of the late Jean (Matthew) Park of Milton, Shirley DeVore was his cherished, loving companion and best friend.
He was the son of the late Robert and Gladys Park and brother of the late Bobby Park, the late Priscilla O’Brien, the late Marion Park, the late Donald (Pixie) Park, Doris and David Little of Canada, and Leslie and Brenda Park of Florida.
He was loved by his children: Jodi Park of Plymouth, the late Dennis Park, the late Jeffrey Park, Sarah and Wayne Slayton of Plymouth, and Heather Bears of Milton.
Some of his best memories were of his grandchildren: Maya, Marcus, Allana, and Leland Jones, Bronson Giannetti, Brianna Park, Nina Park, Gerard Nee, Zach Thomas, Mackenzie Park, Matt and Meg Slayton, Olivia Slayton. Warren and Kim Bears, and Andrew Bears and Emma Bears; his great-grandchildren: Cameron Jones and Kayleigh and Jordyn Bears; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. You know there’s a heck of a reunion going on up there.
A graveside service was celebrated at Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Milton Fire Department Relief Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.